Bully Ray Reviews Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match, Comments On LA Knight Botch

In total, the 2026 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber spanned 25 minutes. It wasn't until the final five, however, that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says the match actually had him excited.

"Most of the time, just like Royal Rumbles, unless there are moments in the Rumble, the only thing that really matters is who wins, who their choice is going to be, and the aftermath," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "With the Chamber, it's just a fight, a brutal match, but how are we getting to the finish? What are we doing for memorable moments?

"... It gets good down the stretch. Drew once again gets involved. Randy defeats Cody. Wow, shock and awe at the end of the men's Rumble. Now we get Nick Aldis up on the Chamber post-show, and Nick is fuming. Drew walks in the shot. Nick is very believable because he's so calm, cool and collected. He has that great British demeanor of proper professional, but he lost his cool the other night. When he loses his cool, it's that much more believable and has that much more credibility to it."

After a returning Seth Rollins created an opening for Cody Rhodes to eliminate Logan Paul from the Men's Chamber field, Drew McIntyre inserted himself into the bout as well, specifically to target Rhodes. Randy Orton, another Chamber participant, initially seemed to help Rhodes by leveling McIntyre with an RKO. Once "The American Nightmare" followed with a Cross Rhodes to McIntyre, though, Orton seized the moment to drop Rhodes, his long-time friend, with his legendary finisher as well. That move proved pivotal as Orton captured the match-winning pinfall on Rhodes seconds after, with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis later making Rhodes vs. McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship official for this Friday due to the latter's interference.