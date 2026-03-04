AEW World Champion MJF Takes Shot At WWE Ticket Prices While Promoting Dynamite

From the time he first brought up the idea of a bidding war for his services, AEW's MJF hasn't been shy about bringing up WWE, onscreen, or off. And while the AEW World Champion has been a bit nicer to the competition than others, he's not above taking a shot at the rival promotion, especially when it comes to certain aspects of WWE that many have become critical of.

Recently, MJF sat down with "ABC7 KVIA" in El Paso, Texas to promote AEW's upcoming episode of "Dynamite" taking place in El Paso, where he'll defend the AEW World Title against Kevin Knight. After claiming that AEW owner Tony Khan had paid him extra to appear in El Paso, MJF decided to call out WWE by making a comparison between them and AEW's ticket prices.

"Unlike WWE, you don't have to sell the soul of your first born to buy a ticket," MJF said. "They're at normal prices. You go to AEWTix.com, Ticketmaster.com. We don't discriminate against poors the same way the World Champ does. I hate you people, but look, somebody's got to pay daddy's bills, and that's going to be people like you."

It was revealed back in September 2025 that ticket prices had almost doubled for WWE since their merger with TKO Group Holdings, though it was noted that demand for WWE tickets hadn't been affected at the time. Some, however, have argued that WWE's poorer than expected ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 have been caused, in part, by higher prices, leading to the promotion offering a ticket discount weeks ago and WWE implementing a watch party blackout of WrestleMania with a 50 mile radius of Las Vegas in hopes of drawing more fans into Allegiant Stadium.

