Best WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Matches
It's been a rocky road for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships since they debuted on the main roster in 2019, with the promotion historically failing to create storylines for the titles or provide those working within the division with enough screen time. However, it didn't stop some of the best women's teams from forcing WWE to notice them, as the tag scene is now one of the most featured aspects of the company's weekly programming.
To honor Women's History Month and celebrate seven years since the titles rose to prominence, listed below are five of the best WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches that are recognized for both quality and importance, with each entry playing a role in elevating the titles. From the first ever modern WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, to one of the latest instant classics, the women's roster has proven that the tag titles are worthy of the TV time they're given today.
Women's Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match, Elimination Chamber 2019
The 2019 Women's Elimination Chamber match to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is still one of the most historic matches in company history. In addition to teams like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The IIconics and The Riott Squad having their first chance to fight for gold together, Sasha Banks and Bayley getting the eventual victory was fitting, as it recognized their efforts in taking the women's division to new heights since arriving to the main roster.
Arguably the best aspect about the match is the assigned role that each team has in the chamber, as Nia Jax and Tamina along with Rose and Deville are viewed as the dominant heels, while The IIconics provide some of their best comedy to date. Moreover, The Riott Squad as well as Naomi and Carmella bring the high-flying energy, while Banks and Bayley proved to be the iron women of the match. All roads eventually lead to Rose and Deville standing toe-to-toe with The Boss 'N' Hug Connection, and after five minutes of thrilling near falls, Banks tapped out Deville for the win.
Although Banks and Bayley's first reign was short-lived, their celebration at the Elimination Chamber after winning the titles has become a defining moment in their careers, and has continued to be an unforgettable match in women's wrestling.
Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors, TLC 2019
The Kabuki Warriors' title defense against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC 2019 is one of the more violent WWE women's matches in the past decade. Although Lynch and Flair have traditionally been bitter rivals, they put their differences aside in attempt to win tag team gold, but it came at the cost of putting themselves through a painful 25-minute contest.
All four women brought more than just tables, ladders and chairs to the TLC match, as kendo sticks, a cargo rope and a fire extinguisher were also involved, which allowed each competitor to get creative with their offense. Both teams didn't hesitate from utilizing anything that could be used to their advantage both in and outside of the ring, but the table spots were undoubtedly the most brutal, with each competitor going through a wooden plank at least once during the match.
Despite Lynch and Flair's best efforts, The Kabuki Warriors would retain the titles after Asuka used the cargo rope to pull "The Man" off of a ladder. Although the match could've been paced better, the extreme nature of the championship bout is what most fans remember, with the pure chaos alone making it a worthy entry on this list.
WWE Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Elimination, WWE SmackDown (12/22/2020)
In what was one of the best episodes of "WWE SmackDown" during the Thunderdome Era, Charlotte Flair and Asuka retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in an Elimination Match that featured both quality in-ring action from some of the best the women's division has to offer, and the renewal of old rivalries.
The match consisted of three tag teams that didn't stay together very long, as Sasha Banks teamed with Bianca Belair just months ahead of their battle at WrestleMania 37 and Bayley and Carmella formed an unlikely partnership. However, it allowed the former "WWE NXT" rivals to enter battle with each other again, as Banks, Bayley and Flair put some of their Four Horsewomen magic on display. Additionally, the contest marked one of the more underrated performances of Belair's career, as she proved she could hang with some of the best in the business while logging some of the most ring time in the match.
All six women were also faced with the task of following Roman Reigns's excellent WWE Universal Title defense against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage, and they impressively avoided being an afterthought. Most importantly, the match planted the seeds for Banks and Belair's WrestleMania main event clash, as the "EST Of WWE" was pinned after she couldn't tag Banks, who was attacked at ringside by an already eliminated Bayley.
Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four Way, Evolution 2025
The tag team title fatal fourway match at Evolution showcased the past, present and future of the women's division, as The Judgment Day defended the gold against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, ZaRuca, and The Kabuki Warriors. The all-women's Premium Live Event was arguably WWE's best show of 2025, and the Women's Tag Team Title match played a key part in its success, having 10 minutes of high-energy athleticism.
From bell to bell, there never seems to be a dull moment in the match, which can be credited to Sol Ruca and Zaria, who weren't afraid to put their bodies on the line during the contest. However, Flair was truly the driving force of the offense, as she had the opportunity to perform her greatest hits and single-handedly almost won the match for herself and Bliss. However, on top of the rapid-fire action in the final stages of the match, WWE sprinkled some drama into the finish when Zaria accidentally speared Ruca, which led Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to retain.
In addition to the in-ring work being impressive, the match presented The Judgment Day as strong tag team champions, made main roster fans aware of ZaRuca, and honored Flair, Bliss and The Kabuki Warriors, who have been crucial in building the women's tag division over the past seven years.
Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Judgment Day, Saturday Night's Main Event (1/24/26)
Over the past year, the women's roster has worked hard to ensure tag team title storylines were not only given TV time, but were delivering quality matches on a weekly basis, and nobody has done it better that Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and The Judgment Day.
After Liv Morgan returned at Survivor Series 2025, she and Roxanne Perez set their sights on dethroning Ripley and SKY, and once The Judgment Day overcame two other teams to become the number one contenders, they earned the opportunity to challenge for the titles at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match didn't just set the stage for Morgan to potentially win her first title since returning to the ring, but was the culmination of four competitors who have truly elevated the women's tag division.
Instead of going by the usual playbook of WWE tag team matches where the heels work over one of the babyface competitors until the hot tag, each wrestler was involved quickly, leading to a fast-paced and hard-hitting 13-minute matchup. Additionally, all four women crafted several near-falls that had the fans in attendance on the edge of their seats, with SKY's kickout after being attacked by an interfering Raquel Rodriguez being the most notable. Morgan hitting the ObLIVion on SKY seemed to be the end, but in a dramatic finish, Ripley tagged in at the last second to deliver a Riptide to Morgan for the win, to conclude what is now one of the best women's tag title matches in recent memory.