Best WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Matches

The 2019 Women's Elimination Chamber match to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is still one of the most historic matches in company history. In addition to teams like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The IIconics and The Riott Squad having their first chance to fight for gold together, Sasha Banks and Bayley getting the eventual victory was fitting, as it recognized their efforts in taking the women's division to new heights since arriving to the main roster.

Arguably the best aspect about the match is the assigned role that each team has in the chamber, as Nia Jax and Tamina along with Rose and Deville are viewed as the dominant heels, while The IIconics provide some of their best comedy to date. Moreover, The Riott Squad as well as Naomi and Carmella bring the high-flying energy, while Banks and Bayley proved to be the iron women of the match. All roads eventually lead to Rose and Deville standing toe-to-toe with The Boss 'N' Hug Connection, and after five minutes of thrilling near falls, Banks tapped out Deville for the win.

Although Banks and Bayley's first reign was short-lived, their celebration at the Elimination Chamber after winning the titles has become a defining moment in their careers, and has continued to be an unforgettable match in women's wrestling.