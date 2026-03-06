Report: WWE Potentially Preparing To Set New Record For WrestleMania Women's Matches

WWE is gearing towards WrestleMania 42, set to take place in April, and it seems that they want to give the women's division more matches at this year's show.

The promotion, over the years, has offered a lot more opportunities to its women stars when compared to the past, and it could be argued that some of the women wrestlers have outshone their male counterparts at WrestleMania. Now, a report has disclosed that this year's WrestleMania, held once in Las Vegas, could have as many as six matches. "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" has reported that WWE's creative team is planning for six matches over the course of two days of WrestleMania 42, five of which, they claim, are locked in. This will be the highest number of women's matches in the history of WrestleMania.

Last year's WrestleMania featured four matches across two nights, one of which was the highly-rated triple threat match that opened night 2 of WrestleMania 41, involving Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. WrestleMania 40 in 2024 had three matches, while the previous year's "Show of Shows" also had four matches.

Two women's matches that have so far been confirmed for WrestleMania are the WWE Women's Championship match between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley, and the WWE Women's World Championship clash between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan. Another women's match that could be confirmed soon for the event is between rivals Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, for the latter's WWE Intercontinental Championship.