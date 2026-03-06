WWE's Seth Rollins Comments On Elimination Chamber Return

Last weekend, a masked figure entered the Men's Elimination Chamber structure to deliver a superkick-stomp combo to Logan Paul, ensuring that The Vision member would be eliminated from the match. That figure then revealed themselves as Seth Rollins, the stable's former leader. Appearing on "Good Morning Football," Rollins addressed his revenge-filled return, which he evidently took great joy in absorbing.

"We're in the main event of the Elimination Chamber. Everybody had just crushed it throughout the entire night. It was my moment to shine," Rollins said. "I gotta get in there. I'm staring across from that idiot Logan Paul. I'm just looking at him right in his little beady eyes. So excited I get to stomp his head into the ground. I do the deed and I'm just trying to soak it in. The hardest thing in that moment is to not move. It's the hardest thing in the world because the energy is off the charts. You know when you hit that moment, when you hit that stomp, you hit that big hit, you want to just lose it. All the adrenaline going through your body, the hardest thing to do is just stand there and soak it in, but it was nice. It felt really good to be back."

As a way to write him off television from a legitimate shoulder injury, Rollins' Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him on the first "WWE Raw" episode following WWE Crown Jewel. In Rollins' place, Logan Paul and Austin Theory then came aboard The Vision, with the former competing for a WrestleMania title match inside the Men's Elimination Chamber.

On the heels of his WWE return, Rollins is reportedly on track for a WrestleMania 42 match against Breakker. Should Breakker, who is currently recovering from hernia surgery, not be medically cleared in time for the grand event, Paul is said to be facing Rollins instead.

