Tommy Dreamer Praises Danhausen Debut At WWE Elimination Chamber, Follow-Up On Raw

The WWE debut of Danhausen proved to be one of mixed reactions as many fans in Chicago's United Center booed his presentation at Elimination Chamber, while others rejoiced in cheers. In the case of industry veteran Tommy, he remains a big fan of the former AEW star. After seeing Danhausen emerge from a crate alongside a series of dancers, though, Dreamer understands why some may feel the opposite way.

"I like Danhausen, I really do. I like him as a character," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Totally different vibe from the indies. The AEW real audience really did know Danhausen when he debuted there. He was there for four years, wasn't on their television show a lot. Before AEW, from the indies, from his own YouTube, he made a name for himself. He sells a lot of merchandise. He's got a lot of friends in the industry.

"I was working this weekend and all the wrestlers were talking about how that debut wasn't the best," he continued. "If you understand Danhausen's character, you get it, but to the masses of the WWE audience, they did not. It was Gobbledy Gooker-esque in his debut into the WWE, but even the little puff of the pyro, that is part of the Danhausen character. You have to understand the character before you really get into it."

Heading into WWE Elimination Chamber, much of the speculation surrounding the crate's contents pointed to former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who has been rumored for a WWE return for several months. With that in mind, Dreamer believes that many fans set high expectations for the crate's reveal, and when Jericho didn't appear, they likely felt an added layer of disappointment. Fortunately for Danhausen, he seems to have impressed some of those initial critics through his follow-up appearance on "WWE Raw."