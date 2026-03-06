WWE's Natalya Talks Cargill-Ripley Social Media Exchange: 'Jade Loves To Be A Heel'

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley, Cargill's opponent at WrestleMania, made headlines earlier this week when they went to war on social media. The women had fans debating whether or not their comments were part of their storyline going in to the big title match. While that all remains unclear, WWE star Natalya commented on the social media exchange on "Busted Open Radio." Natalya said that she didn't want to see a match between two women who love each other, because that doesn't sell a fight.

"The thing about Jade, I think Jade loves to be a heel. Whether we love that or hate that, to me, you've gotta have bad guys in wrestling," Natalya said. "You can't have a hero without a villain. Rhea is so respected... She is giving. She is generous. But also, when the bell rings, she's scary. She definitely brings out the beast in people she's in there with... She's really, really tough, but Jade loves to be a heel. I do think the industry, I think we need that. Whether it hurts people's feelings or not, I think we need women to be heels in the presence of storylines."

Natalya wondered if lines had been crossed, however. She said the feud is "very reminiscent" of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's storyline last WrestleMania, but that's what's also making her want to watch Cargill and Ripley's bout, to see what will happen.

"I don't think we all have to get along," she said. "I don't think that we all have to love each other. We do need to respect each other, so that is a big thing. But listen, damn, let's get the 'Unreal' cameras out."

