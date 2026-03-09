AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/4/2026

The stars of AEW returned to Texas for the March 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," airing from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. It was a night full of championship matches as Thekla defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women's World Championship. MJF made another defense of the AEW Men's World Championship by defeating Kevin Knight, and as if Knight's night couldn't get any worse, he lost the AEW World Trios Championships along with Hangman Page and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, with The Don Callis Family emerging victorious.

It seems that AEW has a bit of momentum heading into the Revolution pay-per-view on March 15 as there was a boost in viewership for this week's show. Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider both confirmed that the March 4 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 650,000 viewers, up 3% from the previous week and 1% above the trailing four week average of 644,000. As always, those figures do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was an even bigger rise in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.12 number, marking a 20% increase from the February 25 episode which posted a 0.10 number. This rise puts "Dynamite" back in line with the trailing four week average, which also sits at 0.12. "Dynamite" was once again able to rank in the top ten for the night in the prime time cable rankings, placing joint-eighth alongside coverage on CNN and the college basketball on ESPN2, with the night being won by the NBA games that aired on ESPN. However, "Dynamite" did have a very strong night in the 25-54 demographic as the show placed sixth with a 0.28 number, only being beaten by the NBA and the three hours of news coverage on FOX News.