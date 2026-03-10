WWE RAW 3/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Everything about the El Grande Americano bit has gone on for way too long. I don't give a rat's a** whether he's over in AAA or if a specific subset of fans enjoy it. I don't.

I'm not here to explain why I think that a company that hires some of the best luchadors in the world deciding to stick a trio of Europeans who practice catch-as-catch-can wrestling under a mask is parodying lucha libre. I'm not here to remind people that this all starting because Chad Gable was annoyed with the amount of luchadors being brought into the company and decided to make his own character up is problematic. I am here to give my opinion on it, and my opinion is that even if you remove any shred of morality or "fake outrage" from it, the whole presentation character has been straight dogs*** from the beginning.

Nevertheless, here we are on the road to WrestleMania 42 and one of the matches being built for weeks on end is a match between Gable's El Grande Americano and Ludwig Kaiser's El Grande Americano impostor. How is it being built? Well as one of the stupidest concepts to come out of the creative powerhouse that is WWE, it's only fitting that it would be in the stupidest way imaginable.

Last week, OG Americano earned himself an Intercontinental title match. This week, he had a backstage segment with Danhausen, which was in itself okay and pretty harmlessly entertaining. But then Danhausen cursed him, as he does, and since WWE doesn't want the curse to be real there had to be some extra shenanigans to see it paid off. Behind Gable as the segment ended was Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate (because no, I'm not gonna pretend they're Spanish even if they want to speak in a broken accent) sneaking up on him.

Bate, clearly having been told luchadors flick their wrists like someone who's joint-hypermobile, was very obviously creeping like Tom when he wanted to catch Jerry. Only, because WWE fails to capture the common sense of a cartoon, it must have worked, since impostor Americano – the one that is seven inches taller than OG – answered the challenge and got the match.

Nevermind the fact that Adam Pearce has to sign off on matches and is more than happy to not do that when it suits him. Nevermind that the referee could have just looked up and realized that this is not the right Americano. Nevermind all of that, impostor Americano wrestled the whole match and lost with not a word said about the status of OG Americano. It was a waste of time.

Written by Max Everett