Paul Heyman Compares Austin Theory To WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
WWE fans have seen Bron Breakker fly through the air at lightning speed to hit nasty spears. Elsewhere, Bronson Reed flattens his opponents with devastating Tsunamis, while Logan Paul isn't afraid to take them out via flight. What about The Vision's fourth member, Austin Theory, though? According to "The Oracle" Paul Heyman, Theory is like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
"He's Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers," Heyman said on "Busted Open Radio," which fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray repeated for clarification.
"My apologies to Austin Theory if that's too low of a bar to set for him," Heyman continued. "Why not? If that kid can't figure out the things that he's doing wrong and accentuate all the things that he's already doing right, then please tell me who can. What doesn't he have? He has decent size, and he's only getting bigger. He has tremendous discipline. He's not one of these guys that is out all night in Europe at the Eurotrash rave in Paris at 4:30 in the morning. He's in the gym at 4:30 in the morning, and he's back in the gym as soon as the matches are over. He's highly intelligent. He speaks to the youth. He looks great, and he can work his balls off."
As a member of The Rockers, Michaels enjoyed reigns with AWA and NWA tag team gold before firmly ascending into the WWE spotlight in 1988. He and partner Marty Jannetty later broke up after Michaels sent Jannetty crashing through a glass window on Brutus Beefcake's "Barber Shop" show with a superkick. This, of course, laid an opening for Michaels to have an even bigger rise as a singles star, which was recognized through his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Heyman Believes Theory Can Become 'Untouchable' In WWE
In Theory's case, Heyman believes that the 28-year-old can become "untouchable" in WWE once he relaxes into his on-screen character and learns the difference between a "money match" and a "really good match." Much like every member of The Vision, however, Heyman asserts that Theory isn't exempt from being cast out of the group if he can't deliver.
"I think he understood that he's swimming with the sharks from the moment he came back," Heyman said. "The example was given, we're throwing you into the deep end of the pool, and if you can't tread water, let alone swim to your own safety by yourself, we can't save you. More lifeguards drown from trying to save people because the person panics in the water and pulls down the lifeguards than lifeguards drown from any other reason. He's very cognizant of that fact. He understands this is not some charitable gift that he gets to be in division, that he gets to be declared the future.
"I'm very specific. I will say that's not a prediction. That's a spoiler. If he makes it a prediction, he'll be out of The Vision like that."
According to previous reports, Heyman personally pushed for Theory to be added to The Vision last year. Heyman himself confirmed that to be true, citing his belief that Theory has the potential to be a top star in WWE.
As it stands, Heyman is off of WWE television indefinitely after suffering an attack at the hands of Seth Rollins, The Vision's excommunicated co-founder, on "WWE Raw." Meanwhile, Theory and Logan Paul continue to fight off masked figures while Breakker and Reed remain on the sidelines with legitimate injuries.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.