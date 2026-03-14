Paul Heyman Compares Austin Theory To WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

WWE fans have seen Bron Breakker fly through the air at lightning speed to hit nasty spears. Elsewhere, Bronson Reed flattens his opponents with devastating Tsunamis, while Logan Paul isn't afraid to take them out via flight. What about The Vision's fourth member, Austin Theory, though? According to "The Oracle" Paul Heyman, Theory is like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"He's Shawn Michaels when Shawn was in The Rockers," Heyman said on "Busted Open Radio," which fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray repeated for clarification.

"My apologies to Austin Theory if that's too low of a bar to set for him," Heyman continued. "Why not? If that kid can't figure out the things that he's doing wrong and accentuate all the things that he's already doing right, then please tell me who can. What doesn't he have? He has decent size, and he's only getting bigger. He has tremendous discipline. He's not one of these guys that is out all night in Europe at the Eurotrash rave in Paris at 4:30 in the morning. He's in the gym at 4:30 in the morning, and he's back in the gym as soon as the matches are over. He's highly intelligent. He speaks to the youth. He looks great, and he can work his balls off."

As a member of The Rockers, Michaels enjoyed reigns with AWA and NWA tag team gold before firmly ascending into the WWE spotlight in 1988. He and partner Marty Jannetty later broke up after Michaels sent Jannetty crashing through a glass window on Brutus Beefcake's "Barber Shop" show with a superkick. This, of course, laid an opening for Michaels to have an even bigger rise as a singles star, which was recognized through his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction.