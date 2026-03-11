CJ Perry (Fka Lana) Calls This WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of The Women's Division

Roman Reigns is undisputedly one of, if not the biggest, stars in pro wrestling today, so any other wrestler who is put on the same pedestal as him is doing well for themselves. CJ Perry, aka Lana, believes that WWE has a female version of Reigns in Rhea Ripley on their hands.

Following Ripley's women's Elimination Chamber win, Perry lavished praise on her, claiming that the powers that be in WWE think highly of the Aussie star.

"In some ways, Rhea is like the Roman Reigns of the women. She's a big player. Some would maybe say Charlotte Flair. Some would say, I mean, of course I would have Liv Morgan in there too 'cause I think she's the greatest woman of all time. But you know, possibly Triple H and Nick Khan and creative, the decision makers, they could see Rhea Ripley as like the Roman Reigns, right?" asserted Perry on "TMZ Sports."

The former WWE star explained Ripley's popularity with fans and also stated that she brought a lot of aggression to the Elimination Chamber match, adding that she believes Ripley could replicate it when she faces Jade Cargill at WrestleMania.

"She is incredible. Like, she is brutality. She brought brutality to that match. And she is a needle mover. She really does move the needle on the internet for sure. People are always invested in her. I always see people dressed up as her when we go to the shows. And so it's exciting," she said. "I'm excited to see her match against Jade. I think it's going to be pretty vicious."

Perry isn't the only one who thinks highly of Ripley, with the likes of Booker T impressed by her growth, while Kevin Nash believes she's one of the biggest stars WWE currently has on its roster.