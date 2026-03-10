Booker T Says WWE Star Is 'Best Worker She's Ever Been' Heading Into WrestleMania 42

WWE legend Booker T has applauded Rhea Ripley and her continuous growth as a wrestler, especially inside the ring.

While previewing the WrestleMania match between Jade Cargill and Ripley, which is set to take place at WrestleMania 42, Booker T argued that Ripley is performing at her highest level, particularly in the ring, as she heads into the marquee event.

"Jade Cargill is a specimen. And then you got Rhea Ripley, who definitely holds her own against anyone, especially in ring. I think Rhea Ripley, right now, is the best worker that she's ever been in ring inside the squared circle. I really do. I mean, I watch her timing, I watch her movement, I can tell she's thinking out there. So that matchup right there, definitely it's a marquee matchup all the way across the board. Checks off every box," he said on his "Hall of Fame" show.

Booker T believes the clash between Cargill and Ripley could main event WrestleMania, something many pro wrestling fans have been demanding as they want to see a women's match close one of the days of "The Show of Shows." Booker T isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who has praised Ripley's in-ring work in recent times, with Kevin Nash also lauding her work inside the squared circle, notably the way she sells.

Ripley earned a world title shot against Cargill at WrestleMania after winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. The rivalry between the two has been pretty personal, as Ripley, in a now-deleted post, seemingly hit out at Cargill for lying and advised her to learn to work better, with the WWE Women's Champion then firing back at her. Reports have indicated that the altercation was not a part of the storyline, and the conflict between them is legitimate.