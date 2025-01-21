Kevin Nash Says Rhea Ripley Gets In The Ring Like This WWE Hall Of Famer

Those who have kept tabs on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash know that he's been a long-time fan of WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. In fact, it was only a few months ago that Nash last raved about her, comparing Ripley's movement in the ring to that of a panther during both her entrance and her SummerSlam match with Liv Morgan.

That panther comparison was one that Nash revisited this week during the latest "Kliq This," as Nash lavished Ripley with praise once again. This time, however, Nash didn't just compare Ripley to a panther. Instead, he gave her an even higher compliment, contrasting her to a WWE Hall of Famer, and a man Nash worked with for a few years in WCW.

"Rhea's got like a thousand...she's one of those people that every week, she looks different," Nash said. "Like...her smile is bigger. But man, when she f*****g throws that leg up on the [entrance]...she gets in the ring like Barry Windham, when Barry Windham was in his prime. Like, Barry Windham used to get in the ring, and it was like a panther. That's how she looks, man. She f*****g, she's just...very cat like. She's a...to me, she's so special, because...I've never seen a female sell like she does."

Fortunately for Nash, Ripley's cat-like reflexes will be on display again this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, when she makes her first defense of her second Women's World Championship reign. It won't be an easy opponent either, as Ripley will take on Nia Jax, who just saw her reign as WWE Women's Champion come to an end a few weeks ago at the hands of former friend Tiffany Stratton.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription