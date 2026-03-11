AEW's Mercedes Mone Putting Two Titles On The Line At Once As Belt Collection Dwindles

After a historic run of collecting championships across the world, AEW's Mercedes Mone has hit a skid after failing to defeat Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear. Since then, Mone has lost the Ring of Honor Women's Television Championship to Red Velvet, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to Alex Windsor, the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale, the CMLL World Women's Championship to Persephone, and the Bestya Women's Championship to Swan.

Unfortunately, the hits may keep on coming for Mone over the next 10 days. On X Wednesday morning, Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that Mone would be taking on UK star Alexxis Falcon at RevPro High Stakes on March 21. But this will not be any ordinary singles match, as Mone will be putting both the BODYSLAM Scandinavian and Discovery Scotland Women's Championships on the line. The match comes a week after Mone is scheduled to be in Paris, where she'll wrestle Ophelie in a match for Mone's EWA Women's Championship and Ophelie's Rixe Women's Championship.

HIGH STAKES 2026

Saturday March 21st

The Hangar, Wolverhampton 🚨 BREAKING: @BodyslamProWres Scandinavian & @DiscoWrestling Scottish Women's Championships will be on the line NEXT SATURDAY MERCEDES MONE VS ALEXXIS FALCON BE THERE! 🎟️ https://t.co/iBtarbIMHH pic.twitter.com/PZ18F7YWQV — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 11, 2026

As a result of these two shows, all part of Mone's March tour outside of AEW, the CEO could be leaving Europe with either one more belt added to her arsenal, or continued diminishing returns, as losses to Ophelie and Falcon could leave her with just three championships remaining. The hits could keep on coming after as well, as Mone is scheduled to wrestle for Prime Time Wrestling in Poland on March 28, where she's expected to defend the PTW Women's Championship, and Winnipeg Pro Wrestling on March 31, where she'll defend the WPW Women's Championship. Losses in those matches, and in Europe, would see Mone end March having lost all but one of her titles.