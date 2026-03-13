Eric Young Challenges Leon Slater To X Division Title Match At TNA Sacrifice

"The Youngest in Charge" Leon Slater has lived up to this nickname, especially after winning and becoming the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in company history. However, the ante of his challengers has upped now that Eric Young has appeared in the picture.

After taking Slater out and putting him on a temporary self last week with a nasty piledriver, "The World Class Maniac" is ready to take their hostilities from out of the ring and into it. On this week's episode of "TNA iMPACT," Young officially challenged Slater for the title at Sacrifice on Friday, March 27, in New Orleans.

With an impressive résumé, should Young win in two weeks, it'll be the second time in his tenured career that he's held this specific championship. The last time he held it, it was only for a day at Final Resolution in 2008. It was only for a day because former Management Director, Jim Cornette, felt the win was controversial. As for Slater, the British prospect won it from Moose at last year's Slammiversary. As of this report, Slater has had the title for 236 days. His title defense against Young will be his 11th title defense.

Slater versus Young now joins another highly anticipated clashing between TNA World Champion Mike Santana and Steve Maclin. Sacrifice will air live on TNA+ at 8 p.m. EST.