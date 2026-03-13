TNA Issues Apology To TJPW Fans After Pulling Lei Ying Lee From Upcoming Show

Former Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee (formerly known as WWE star Xia Li) will no longer participate for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling's Grand Princess 2026 on Sunday, March 29. Originally announced in December of 2025, then followed up in a subsequent announcement last week, Lee was scheduled for a tag team match as she and Sareee were to team up against Miyu Yamashita and Arisu Endo.

The news of TNA pulling Lee out of this show came in red hot on Friday, with TNA issuing an apology statement that was published on TJPW's website. In it, the Nashville-based promotion wrote, "TNA sincerely apologizes for Lei Ying Lee's inability to participate in TJPW's Ryogoku Sumo Hall show on March 29. Neither Lee nor TJPW are at fault for this situation, and we thank TJPW for accommodating this change." They also wished TJPW continued success and appreciation for its partnership. While describing this cancellation as "sudden" and "perplexing," TJPW noted that despite additional follow ups, TNA informed them the decision on this matter remains unchanged. It was reported that Takumi Iroha will replace Lee later this month.

The speculation making its rounds as of today is that TNA pulled Lee out so she could attend the company's next pay-per-view event, Sacrifice, which happens to be on on Friday, March 27, at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana, the same weekend as her previously scheduled match at Grand Princess 2026. Lee is in contention of receiving a contractual rematch against the opponent she lost her Knockouts Championship to at No Surrender last month, Arianna Grace. As of this report, that match has not been officially announced yet. Only the X-Division and TNA World Championships have been confirmed for Sacrifice in two weeks.