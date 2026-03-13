Tony Khan: Adam Page Can 'Right History' With AEW Revolution World Title Stipulation

AEW World Champion MJF is set to defend his gold against "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of AEW Revolution on Sunday in a Texas Death match. If Page loses the match, he loses his ability to challenge for the company's top title ever again, something AEW saw back in 2019 when Cody Rhodes lost his ability to challenge for the title at Full Gear. During the media call ahead of Revolution, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about what he called the "unique stipulation" that was seen in Rhodes', and now Page's, cases.

"In both cases, you have wrestlers that feel really strongly that wanted to put it up," he said. "Whether it was Cody Rhodes in AEW many years ago, or 'Hangman' Page... Now, in 'Hangman' Page's case, he has the chance to right history this Sunday and I think it's a very interesting thing. Obviously, we saw somebody put this at stake before in AEW, and it didn't go their way... In this case, it will be interesting to see how this turns out... I think these are two of AEW's greatest stars and they built a great rivalry with great matches over the years, and they're going to take their rivalry to a new level of brutality this Sunday."

Page won his opportunity to challenge MJF with a victory over Andrade at Grand Slam Australia. To get MJF to agree to a stipulation match, Page put his future shots at the title on the line. The stipulation came down to a coin flip on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," where MJF initially gimmicked the coin in an attempt to wrestle a "one-way no disqualification" match.