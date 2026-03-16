Tony Khan Believes AEW Could Run SoFi Stadium In Los Angeles: 'Not Crazy At All'

As AEW has continued to grow, the promotion has gotten more ambitious when it comes to running big arenas, beginning with AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London. Since then, AEW has returned to Wembley for All In 2024, ran All In 2025 in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and is set to return to Wembley again for All In 2026. And it appears another major arena is in play for a potential future AEW event, at least if Tony Khan has his way.

During the post-Revolution media scrum, the AEW owner was asked about potentially running an AEW show in SoFi Stadium, held just down the road from the Crypto.com Arena, the site of Revolution over the last two years. At first glance, the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers would seem to be a bit of a tall order for Khan and AEW, who have never run an event in an NFL sized stadium since the promotion's formation. But Khan didn't dismiss the idea at all, and even indicated it had crossed his mind.

"Yeah, it could be interesting," Khan said. "It's interesting. I've thought about it before. I think it's interesting. I think it's a very interesting idea. It's not crazy at all. I don't think that's a crazy thought.

"When you saw all the star power and it gets your brain firing off, and it makes you think. And there were so many great wrestlers wrestling tonight, there were so many great returns and rivals and all the moments. It's not crazy."