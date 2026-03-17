WWE RAW 3/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I wrote last week that I was a big fan of Judgment Day turning on Finn Balor and "The Prince" finally breaking free of the stable, but tonight, there wasn't much follow-up to that, perhaps due to Dominik Mysterio's latest injury. The one thing that did happen, however, was Liv Morgan attempting to re-write history via promo segment, and it didn't quite land for me.

I guess if Mysterio is injured, they had to do something tonight to continue the story, or at least acknowledge the big angle from last week. Morgan was already there to accompany Raquel Rodriguez to the ring for her match against Morgan's WrestleMania 42 opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, so it seems like WWE just threw her in front of a camera to cut a promo about it all.

The contents of the promo basically tried to rewrite Judgment Day history, or at least, relatively recent history. Morgan said that getting Balor out of the faction had been her plan since the day she joined Judgment Day. That was really odd, as WWE accompanied that sentence with video of her actual goal, which was to destroy Rhea Ripley and take everything she had, including Ripley's then-boyfriend, Mysterio. As she said it, the video from SummerSlam 2024 played when Mysterio sided with her and left Ripley in the ring, and it just didn't work.

Morgan then continued, telling Balor he had been on borrowed time and she only tolerated him because he was friends with Mysterio. Sure, the Judgment Day has had its issues, but none of them have really been focused around Morgan taking over the faction. There have been more issues between her and Roxanne Perez, before Morgan got injured, that were starting to be the focus on the stable's storyline, and Morgan sometimes didn't agree with Balor, but there was never a strong story about her taking over the group entirely, though she and Balor did butt heads at times.

The one thing Morgan mentioned that was correct was that Balor had gotten soft, which we had seen when he chose to do things himself, like go after World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. But, that was really the only thing that made sense here. Morgan mentioned the other members of the stable, but nobody else was there with her.

It would have made more sense, and actually would have been more interesting, to hear from JD McDonagh, who really turned his back on his friend last week and sided with Judgment Day instead. This didn't work, and it's likely because of Mysterio's injury, but to have such a hot angle last week not get a good follow-up kind of stunk.

Written by Daisy Ruth