Bully Ray Comments On Ex-WWE Star Ronda Rousey Making Her AEW Debut At Revolution
WWE legend Bully Ray is excited to see Ronda Rousey in AEW and praised Tony Khan for bringing her into the promotion.
At AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, Rousey made her return to pro wrestling, confronting former AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. Ray, on "Busted Open," stated that the former UFC star attracts interest due to the credibility she has in the fight business.
"Whether you love the fact that Ronda is there, whether you hate the fact that Ronda is there, it's Ronda Rousey. She's got name value, she's got credibility, she was in the WWE, everybody knows her, she's about to have a massive fight with Gina Carano back in the octagon. People will tune in out of curiosity," he began.
Ray also threw out a potential storyline for Rousey, one which would involve her real-life friend Marina Shafir and Death Riders leader Jon Moxley.
"What is Ronda Rousey going to do in an AEW ring? Will Ronda Rousey beat the sh*t out of her best friend Marina Shafir, just to take the side of Jon Moxley? I don't know, I'm just throwing that out there as a potential story that I would be interested in."
Rousey's appearance at Revolution comes a few weeks after the announcement of her MMA fight against Gina Carano, which will take place in May.
Ray credits Rousey for WWE women main-eventing WrestleMania
Aside from her numerous achievements in the UFC, Ronda Rousey also ticked a few boxes in WWE, the most notable of them being her match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, which main-evented WrestleMania. Bully Ray feels women may have not main-evented WrestleMania if not for someone like Rousey, who he feels has a star power that attracts the audience. This, he argues, is why he credits Tony Khan for taking the decision to bring Rousey in, despite AEW fans not necessarily warming up to her.
"But when the AEW fan is screaming at the top of their lungs, 'We don't want Ronda, we hate Ronda, screw Ronda, get her out of here.' Who are they really screaming at? [Tony Khan.] Tony Khan made the decision to put Ronda Rousey in the middle of an AEW ring last night. That was his call. And you know what I have to say about that? Great call, Tony Khan," he said. "I don't give a sh*t about what Ronda has done to not make herself loved by everybody, whatever. When it comes to a ring, an octagon or a wrestling ring, people are interested in what Ronda has to do. If that wasn't the point, she would have never been in the main event of WrestleMania with Charlotte and Becky."
The signing of Rousey by AEW could also embarass its main rival, WWE, in a way, said Ray, as he feels that ESPN — WWE's broadcast partner — mentioning Rousey's appearance on AEW could be a big win for Khan and his promotion.