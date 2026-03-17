Bully Ray Comments On Ex-WWE Star Ronda Rousey Making Her AEW Debut At Revolution

WWE legend Bully Ray is excited to see Ronda Rousey in AEW and praised Tony Khan for bringing her into the promotion.

At AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, Rousey made her return to pro wrestling, confronting former AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. Ray, on "Busted Open," stated that the former UFC star attracts interest due to the credibility she has in the fight business.

"Whether you love the fact that Ronda is there, whether you hate the fact that Ronda is there, it's Ronda Rousey. She's got name value, she's got credibility, she was in the WWE, everybody knows her, she's about to have a massive fight with Gina Carano back in the octagon. People will tune in out of curiosity," he began.

Ray also threw out a potential storyline for Rousey, one which would involve her real-life friend Marina Shafir and Death Riders leader Jon Moxley.

"What is Ronda Rousey going to do in an AEW ring? Will Ronda Rousey beat the sh*t out of her best friend Marina Shafir, just to take the side of Jon Moxley? I don't know, I'm just throwing that out there as a potential story that I would be interested in."

Rousey's appearance at Revolution comes a few weeks after the announcement of her MMA fight against Gina Carano, which will take place in May.