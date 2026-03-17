WWE & Front Office Sports Enter Partnership To Produce 'Behind-The-Scenes Content'

It's been a tumultuous road to WrestleMania 42 for WWE, one filled with reports of creative changes, frustration within certain departments, and concern over ticket sales for the event. But despite the bumpier road, WWE is still doing all it can to make their marquee event one to remember. And one way it'll be doing that is with a new partnership that may seem inconsequential to some, but could have major ramifications in how WWE is covered.

In a press release unveiled Tuesday morning, WWE announced a new agreement with Front Office Sports. The agreement will see the start of a "content partnership" between the wrestling promotion and multimedia/sports new organization, designed to "bring audiences closer to key WWE moments and tentpole events through access-driven, behind-the-scenes content." It was further suggested Office will be involved in certain creative elements with WWE, and that the deal will start officially at WrestleMania 42.

"Front Office Sports is known for its innovative approach to storytelling, and we look forward to partnering to produce new and dynamic content that underscores the evolving business of WWE," Co-Head of WWE Revenue Alex Varga said in a statement.

"Front Office Sports is the leader in the coverage of the business of sports, and we're excited to collaborate with the WWE," Front Office CEO Adam White said in an accompanying statement. "The sports media landscape is increasingly driven by off-the-field happenings, and this partnership will bring fans closer than ever to their favorite athletes, entertainers and moments in a unique way."

Front Office becomes the latest media company that WWE has entered a relationship with, having already established partnerships with Bill Simmons' The Ringer, Spotify, and ESPN through the promotion's PLE deal with the sports network. It also continues Front Office's trend of reaching content deals with sports organizations, having previously reached agreements with the National Football League and the National Women's Soccer League.