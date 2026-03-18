Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Thinks Jade Cargill Has Backstage Heat In WWE

There have been rumblings around Jade Cargill having heat with a few stars in WWE, and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash thinks that it could be something to do with how she lives her life.

Cargill seems to have rubbed some WWE women's wrestlers the wrong way, evidenced by her social media war of words with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Chelsea Green. Nash, who is a fan of the former AEW star, said that Cargill's life away from the ring, which includes her partner, MLB's Brandon Phillips, may be the reason for some jealousy behind the scenes. Nash also highlighted how Cargill is much bigger in person, which could also be a reason for the heat.

"I think the biggest thing is, I think people started following her on her social media and they saw who her husband was and they see how she lives like without wrestling and like she's just here for a minute. So, it's just like I think there's heat there," he said on "Kliq This." "The first time I saw that girl, when I saw her in person, I was just like, 'Holy f**k.' Because she's much bigger than you think she's going to be. She's like 5' 10"."

Cargill and Ripley exchanged personal insults on social media, which reports later clarified weren't a part of the storyline. The on-screen rivalry, which began following Ripley's win in the Women's Elimination Chamber match — allowing her to challenge Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42 — has spilled over into real life.

The duo has come face-to-face over the last few weeks on "SmackDown," with Cargill recently promising Ripley that she will come out on top at "The Show of Shows," but she didn't stick around once the Australian appeared in the ring, scurrying away to the back.