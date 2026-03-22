AEW's MVP Comments On Possibility Of Adding A New Member To The Hurt Syndicate

MVP was clear that the Hurt Syndicate is open to growing in AEW, despite one failed recent attempt at expansion in 2025.

"We are currently discussing adding a new member," he said. "We tried it with MJF, it didn't go well because he just didn't make the cut, he wasn't good enough, he doesn't have the drive, he doesn't have the internal capability for true violence, he's a huckster ... So that kind of soured us for a little bit about trying to add somebody new, but we think we do need a little youthfulness, we need a youthful spark, so it could be about time to add a new member."

When asked about AEW World Champion MJF's recent display of violence at Revolution in his match with "Hangman" Adam Page, MVP was largely dismissive.

"These are my weapons right here," he said, holding up his fists. "I could do more damage with these than MJF could do with a syringe ... Beat somebody up, I dare you. Beat somebody up! Get that same kind of reaction inflicting extreme violence on someone without weapons. Bobby Lashley can do it, Shelton Benjamin can do it, and I can do it ... At the end of the day, I like to see people go out there with their physical talents and abilities and impose their will on an opponent. I don't need a cinderblock or a syringe to do it."