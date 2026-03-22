AEW's MVP Comments On Possibility Of Adding A New Member To The Hurt Syndicate
It's been a while since a member of The Hurt Syndicate wrestled on AEW programming, but that doesn't mean the stable isn't actively scouting talent — and potentially preparing to expand their group. On a recent episode of the "Battleground" podcast, Hurt Syndicate leader MVP was asked about young AEW wrestlers he thinks could be "the next guy," and potentially the next Syndicate member.
"The first person that comes to mind would be 'Jet' [Kevin] Knight," MVP said. "He's a young guy that I think definitely has all the tools to be a big game player in the future. Kyle Fletcher is another stand-out young talent that I see great things in his future. He's got all the tools to be a player ... Both of those guys have the prerequisite skill set and ability to be in the Hurt Syndicate. They dress exceptionally well, they're not afraid of inflicting extreme violence on an opponent, but they're young, so they would need some grooming and a little educating to teach them the best ways to go about it, and to understand at the end of the day, it's a business. Don't make it personal. Don't get emotional."
Knight is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Mistico, having won the titles from Fletcher and his Don Callis Family at AEW Revolution. The Hurt Syndicate's previous fourth member in their WWE incarnation, TNA's Cedric Alexander, recently explained why he opted against re-joining them in AEW.
MJF experience 'soured' the Hurt Syndicate on adding members for a while
MVP was clear that the Hurt Syndicate is open to growing in AEW, despite one failed recent attempt at expansion in 2025.
"We are currently discussing adding a new member," he said. "We tried it with MJF, it didn't go well because he just didn't make the cut, he wasn't good enough, he doesn't have the drive, he doesn't have the internal capability for true violence, he's a huckster ... So that kind of soured us for a little bit about trying to add somebody new, but we think we do need a little youthfulness, we need a youthful spark, so it could be about time to add a new member."
When asked about AEW World Champion MJF's recent display of violence at Revolution in his match with "Hangman" Adam Page, MVP was largely dismissive.
"These are my weapons right here," he said, holding up his fists. "I could do more damage with these than MJF could do with a syringe ... Beat somebody up, I dare you. Beat somebody up! Get that same kind of reaction inflicting extreme violence on someone without weapons. Bobby Lashley can do it, Shelton Benjamin can do it, and I can do it ... At the end of the day, I like to see people go out there with their physical talents and abilities and impose their will on an opponent. I don't need a cinderblock or a syringe to do it."