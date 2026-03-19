Josh Alexander Possibly Injured During Recent AEW Collision Taping

It has not been unusual for the AEW roster to be a bit banged up coming out of a PPV, and that once again seemed to be the case following AEW Revolution, with stars like "Timeless" Toni Storm being pulled from last night's "Dynamite" due to injury seemingly suffered at the event. Unfortunately, the bad luck with injuries didn't stop there, as another AEW star emerged worse from where after the promotion taped "Collision" following "Dynamite."

PWInsider reports that Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander appeared to hurt his knee during a match where he, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Clon challenged Mistico, Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight for the AEW World Trios Championships. The injury occurred during a spot where Alexander put his knees up to block Bailey's Ultima Weapon, a Shooting Star Knee Press, and their knees collided in what was described as a "freak thing."

Immediately after, Alexander was said to have rolled out of the ring to be checked by medical personnel, and F4WOnline has since reported that Alexander was helped to the back during the match and never returned. It has been confirmed that Alexander was looked over backstage, but no word has emerged regarding the severity of the situation, and whether Alexander will have to miss time.

Ironically, the "Collision" match was Alexander's first in nearly a month, having last wrestled on the February 28 episode of "Collision;" it's unclear whether Alexander's time off was due to injury or simply lack of use. He is currently scheduled to take part in the upcoming Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling/Ring of Honor Global Wars event next week, though this injury scare is sure to leave his status up in the air.