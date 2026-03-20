Report: At Least One Advertised WWE SmackDown Match No Longer Scheduled To Take Place

A previously advertised match for "WWE SmackDown" on Friday is reportedly no longer taking place, though exactly which match was not reported. According to PWInsider Elite, at least one match that was advertised to take place on the blue brand will not be happening.

PWIE reported that the word is that "SmackDown" will lean into chaos instead of the match to help ramp up anticipation for WrestleMania 42. The outlet reported that they were told to expect chaos to open and close the show instead.

A few segments for Friday's show had been announced, including Kit Wilson calling out Jelly Roll following last week's episode that saw Wilson call the Grammy-award winning artist "toxic." Randy Orton is also set to appear after turning heel on former friend and WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes ahead of their match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

As for matches, the Bella Twins will challenge the Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, a match BodySlam+ reported would main event the show. Nikki and Brie Bella cost Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss their title match against Nia Jax and Lash Legend last week. Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre are set to go one-on-one, though BodySlam+ has the match listed as a "segment" opening the show on their rundown.

Elsewhere, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against R-Truth and Damian Priest. The Motor City Machine Guns are also set to take on Nathan Frazer and Axion on the show.