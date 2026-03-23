WWE's Jade Cargill Talks Being A Natural Heel, Why She Has Haters

Comparing herself to the likes of NBA megastars and legends LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Jade Cargill doesn't need anyone in the industry to tell her that she's that "b***h." She knows it, and owns it. Embodying all the characteristics that make for a globally recognized champion, followed by a notorious heel, the WWE Women's Champion loves that she's hated by you.

"At the end of the day, I don't care about anybody. Why come back and say, 'well, I don't care if you this, this, and this...' All I want to do is wrestle," the champion said in an interview with "Complex Graps."

Seeing the tensions boiling over between her and her upcoming opponent at WrestleMania 42 in "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley, Cargill knows that the spotlight will always follow her, so long as she makes a scene, good or bad: "Y'all have seen me grow on TV organically, and it's, like, no appreciation for that...I still have so much room to grow...I know that good or bad...my name starts a trend...People always talk about me. Always. I'm always in the topic of conversation."

Despite having the championship gold wrapped around her waist now, she doesn't need it, the ring, or the fans, as indicated in her recent in-ring promo on "WWE SmackDown." Nonetheless, smug and poised to retain her championship, Cargill is focused on leaving "Mami" in the dust after WrestleMania in April, and heading towards another arch-rival in the making, Charlotte Flair. Her goal would be to face the "Queen" on one of the two nights at SummerSlam in August.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.