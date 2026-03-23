Jeff Jarrett On Possibility Of Ex-WWE Writer Road Dogg Joining AEW: 'Never Say Never'

Road Dogg recently left his role in WWE, and has been linked with a switch to AEW, which his friend and fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has backed.

The D-Generation X star quit his role as co-lead writer of "WWE SmackDown," with reports suggesting a variety of reason for his decision to leave. Now that he's a free agent, some wrestling veterans like Eric Bischoff and now Jarrett have urged AEW to sign him up.

"Never say never [that Road Dogg may join AEW]. Brian, in my opinion, has always had a unique style of creativity that translates to — man, I don't it's hard to put into words because he gets ... understands the wrestling part, born and raised [in] Bob Armstrong territory days, the nuts and bolts of a match: finishes, comebacks all that kind of basic as far as a match producer. But how to make money is something that I think is at the top of Brian's list and that comes in little bitty things and as his own character, the Road Dogg, he had little different catchphrases, but they were monetizable on charts or got people to sing along," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast.

Jarrett, while admitting that he doesn't have a say on whom AEW should hire, feels that his friend would be a key addition to any promotion, sighting one important aspect that he would improve in a wrestling company.

"I think any promotion today [would benefit from him] and I mean this not because he's one of my best buds and has been for years and years and years, but because Brian has a knack for how to connect with the audience," he added. "I think he'd be an asset to any pro promotion because at the end of the day, I believe Brian's specialty is character development."

The AEW star also stated that Road Dogg had told him that he was going to be busy due to the number of conventions he would be booked for, which was reportedly one reason he left WWE, as the company had rescinded his request to appear at one.