TNA's Matt Hardy Comments On Danhausen Presentation In WWE, Whether He Should Wrestle

Matt Hardy has reacted to Danhausen's debut and how WWE has booked him so far.

Many have criticized WWE for the way they booked Danhausen's debut, with some feeling that it was underwhelming and did not merit the huge build that the mystery man angle had. But Hardy is not one of them as he explained how he was impressed by it on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"I think they have done a very good job with him. Danhausen is a very popular act, he moves a lot of merch, and I know there was a lot of — it was very polarizing his debut, but I think the debut was still good for him. I don't think it was a miss. I think he looked like a big star. They gave him a huge presentation," he said.

Hardy highlighted how Danhausen was a top merch seller in AEW, which he feels will be the case in WWE too. He's curious to see how WWE tells his story and feels that what he's seen so far holds him in good standing. He also touched upon how the new WWE star gave away t-shirts to the audience at a show, which some found unusual.

"I think it's going to be interesting to see how they weave through his storytelling," Hardy said. "In some ways he's this guy who is a grifter, as crazy as that sounds, because he wants the blimp and he wants all the monies and he wants this and he wants to be in the Hall of Fame and this, that, and the other, and he's an outrageous, over-the-top, delusional character, that's what he is, and now they're leaning into that. Even [the line of] 'I have merch on sale at WWE.com, go get it now.' He goes out and gives a lot away to try and promote his brand and get people to buy it. So I'm okay with that."