TNA's Matt Hardy Comments On Danhausen Presentation In WWE, Whether He Should Wrestle
Matt Hardy has reacted to Danhausen's debut and how WWE has booked him so far.
Many have criticized WWE for the way they booked Danhausen's debut, with some feeling that it was underwhelming and did not merit the huge build that the mystery man angle had. But Hardy is not one of them as he explained how he was impressed by it on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.
"I think they have done a very good job with him. Danhausen is a very popular act, he moves a lot of merch, and I know there was a lot of — it was very polarizing his debut, but I think the debut was still good for him. I don't think it was a miss. I think he looked like a big star. They gave him a huge presentation," he said.
Hardy highlighted how Danhausen was a top merch seller in AEW, which he feels will be the case in WWE too. He's curious to see how WWE tells his story and feels that what he's seen so far holds him in good standing. He also touched upon how the new WWE star gave away t-shirts to the audience at a show, which some found unusual.
"I think it's going to be interesting to see how they weave through his storytelling," Hardy said. "In some ways he's this guy who is a grifter, as crazy as that sounds, because he wants the blimp and he wants all the monies and he wants this and he wants to be in the Hall of Fame and this, that, and the other, and he's an outrageous, over-the-top, delusional character, that's what he is, and now they're leaning into that. Even [the line of] 'I have merch on sale at WWE.com, go get it now.' He goes out and gives a lot away to try and promote his brand and get people to buy it. So I'm okay with that."
Hardy on Danhausen wrestling in WWE
Danhausen has yet to wrestle since moving to WWE, and has mostly been seen in backstage segments with other wrestlers. Matt Hardy feels the big test for WWE and Danhausen will be when he eventually gets into the ring. The veteran star thinks that WWE could wait a while before asking Danhausen to lace up his wrestling boots.
"The most interesting thing with Danhausen and WWE is going to be how they present him when he is actually put in a match, and for me, I would hold off on doing that for a while. I would get as much character development as you can before you do that, and then once you choose a direction for him, I would make sure it is something that fits and something that is going to protect him and his opponent and everything else," he said.
While he would like to see Danhausen wrestle, Hardy wants him to get in the ring on occasion and not have him wrestle often.
"I would have him wrestle at some point because it is pro wrestling, and at some point, you have to get in the ring if you're around. You have to be a pro wrestler at some point. So, I would have him wrestle a match, but I would be very smart, and I think I would keep his matches pretty rare. He's a character more than he is a wrestler," Hardy added.
Hardy is pleased with how WWE has booked Danhausen and his "curse," but feels it has to be used sparingly to not dilute that aspect of Danhausen's character.