Match Spotlight: Randy Orton Vs. Batista Vs. Daniel Bryan, WWE WrestleMania XXX

Randy Orton will be taking part in his third WWE WrestleMania main event this year when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. It's something that he richly deserves given the near 24 years of service he's given to the company, and after seeing the final year of John Cena's career where he won his 17th world title, Orton wants to make some history of his own by winning his 15th world title, which would take him to third on the all-time list behind Cena and Ric Flair, while breaking away from Triple H who he is currently tied with on 14.

Due to Orton being such an integral part of WWE programming over the past quarter of a century, you would think that his last WrestleMania main event would have been fairly recent. However, get ready to feel old ladies and gentlemen, because Orton's most recent WrestleMania main event was 12 years ago. For context, Roman Reigns has wrestled in five times the amount of WrestleMania show closers than Orton has since 2014. But with Orton's third main event on the horizon, we thought we'd shine a spotlight on his last main event, one that is still seen as one of the best in the show's history, and the culmination of WWE actively giving in to its fanbase and giving them what they want.

Unless your name was Daniel Bryan in 2014, the fans didn't really want anything to do with you. The entire audience was on his side, from the young fans who saw his overwhelming positivity as inspiring, to the weekly WWE watchers who had grown to love his character, to the long-time supporters of the man they once knew as "The American Dragon," who had long believed that Bryan was one of the best wrestlers of his generation. Despite all of that, WWE thought that an Evolution reunion between Orton and Batista was the way to go. The fans responded by saying, "We'll take it from here," and they didn't stop revolting until Bryan was in the main event. He did have to go through Triple H earlier in the show to make it happen, but when he got to the main event, he had "The YES! Movement" on his side and nothing was going to stop him from reaching the top.

We've already shone a spotlight on a number of things relating to this year's WrestleMania to get us excited, and now it's time for us to take a trip to where WrestleMania 42 was meant to be held. Without further ado, let's shine a spotlight on Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Batista from WrestleMania 30!