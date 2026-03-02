Match Spotlight: Stone Cold Steve Austin Vs. The Rock, WWE WrestleMania X-7

While the road to WrestleMania usually kicks off when WWE presents the annual Royal Rumble event in January, it's when Elimination Chamber is in the books where fans really start to get excited as WWE's biggest show of the year is firmly within reach. WWE will be hoping that WrestleMania 42 exceeds expectations, but if we're being honest with ourselves, it will take a lot to exceed what the company produced a quarter of a century earlier.

On April 1, 2026, WWE WrestleMania X-Seven (or X7 or just 17 depending on who you ask) will celebrate its 25th anniversary. It is widely regarded to be not just the greatest WrestleMania of all time, but perhaps the greatest WWE event that has ever taken place. The "Attitude Era" saw a new boom period for the then World Wrestling Federation which escalated to the point where the company were able to once again host WrestleMania in stadiums, something that hadn't happened since WrestleMania 8 in 1992. WrestleMania X-Seven is historic not just because it was so good, but for the time it represented.

WWE had grown and grown to the point where the company was as hot, if not hotter, than when Hulkamania was running wild in the mid-1980s, and by the start of 2001 it seemed as if WWE could do no wrong. The company had officially won the "Monday Night Wars" as Vince McMahon bought WCW less than a week earlier, making WrestleMania X-Seven a victory lap on that front, but with the demise of WCW, as well as ECW, this event was the culmination and finale of the biggest era in wrestling. With that said, it at least went out in style.

The main event of WrestleMania X-Seven saw Stone Cold Steve Austin, the winner of the 2001 Royal Rumble match, challenging The Rock for the WWE Championship, a title he won from Kurt Angle at No Way Out a few weeks earlier, in a rematch from their showdown at WrestleMania 15 two years earlier. Despite trying to create a sense of drama by getting Austin's wife Debra to be The Rock's manager, the feud really kicked into high gear when Austin became obsessed with being the WWE Champion again, and openly admitted many times that he would do anything in his power to get the title back.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be shining a spotlight on some of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, so what better way to get things going than look back one of the best main events in the show's history? With all of that out of the way, let's roll back the clock by 25 years and shine a spotlight on Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania X-Seven!