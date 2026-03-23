Injured Wrestler Reportedly Visiting WWE PC This Week Before Getting Cleared

There's never a good time for an injury, but during WrestleMania season might be the worst. The two-night card is still coming together just weeks away from when "The Show of Shows" is scheduled, in part due to the injuries of several Superstars. Those injuries caused changes to other shows, including the Elimination Chamber PLE.

It's been a rough few months for The Vision with multiple key injuries hitting in a short period of time. Seth Rollins was out for several months with a legitimate shoulder injury following the other Vision members attacking him. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed also suffered injuries, leaving Paul Heyman with Logan Paul and Austin Theory. But, there might be some good news on the horizon.

Breakker is expected at the WWE Performance Center this week as part of his process to be cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsiderElite. In February, Breakker reportedly suffered a major hernia injury when flipping over the announcer's table in an angle on the February 2 episode of "Raw". The Superstar underwent hernia surgery soon after with an unknown timetable for his return.

A few days prior to that episode of "Raw", Breakker was attacked by a masked man during the men's Royal Rumble. It was speculated that the masked man was Rollins getting revenge on Breakker for leading The Vision to turn on him. Rollins returned at Elimination Chamber to get revenge on Paul. It is unclear if Breakker will be cleared in time to compete at WrestleMania.