Former WWE Star Reportedly Encouraged AEW's Ricochet To Delete Controversial Post

It's been one week to the day when former and inaugural AEW National Champion Ricochet posted an ill-mannered tweet on X [formerly known as Twitter] to a fan with multiple sclerosis. Since that initial message, outside of an apology, Ricochet has not been seen or heard from on AEW programming. Now, most are waiting for how the Jacksonville-promotion or their media partner, Warner Brothers Discovery, will respond. Until then, the latest information released on this matter is which friend of Ricochet's advised him to take down this controversial tweet.

As we reported this past Friday, it was mentioned that a longtime friend and fellow wrestler who's worked with Ricochet throughout his career was the one who instructed him to delete his scathing post. That friend was former multi-time champion and one of AEW's current coaches, Chris Hero (formerly known as Kassius Ohno in WWE), according to Fightful Select.

Despite the golden rings that AEW has obtained as a whole in its young empire, the company has seen both its good days and bad. In the past, WBD has stepped in as the ultimate decider on other hot-button stars, including the ban on the Briscoes', up until Jay Briscoe's death, as well as blocking Trey Miguel from joining his Rascalz stablemates (Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed) over past public remarks. As for AEW, they have stepped in on other pressing matters in the past, including former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who they sent to sensitivity training following podcast remarks he made on current co-worker, Mercedes Mone.

The last time Ricochet was featured on any televised AEW programming was at the Revolution pay-per-view event on March 15, where he lost his championship in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal to "Jungle" Jack Perry.