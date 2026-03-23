Former WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints Addresses WWE/NFL Rivalry

He poured the kerosene, lit the match, and created a firestorm. For several months, NFL legend Tom Brady has taunted the pro wrestling industry by calling the face of it, WWE, a "cute and scripted" promotion. Since that comment, the now Las Vegas Raiders owner is enjoying the rented space he's taken up in most of WWE's stars' minds. Awaiting for his next revolution to be televised, with a potential shot at reclaiming the NXT Championship for a second time, Ricky Saints is too busy to worry what some retiree from a completely different sport has to say about his sport. But, he did throw out an interesting challenge should this NFL and WWE rivalry come head-to-head at WrestleMania 42.

"I find it to be kind of funny, where you have a bunch of egos, right, and they clash with another bunch of egos. And then, you get money involved, and you get the bravado included. Me personally, I couldn't tell you who's in the NFL if I wanted to. That's playing actively," Saints said on "Going Ringside." "Why? Because I'm so locked in to my job, and my future, and my career. That's why. Now, I will say this: if Drew Brees wants to get in the ring and go one-on-one with 'ol Ricky Saints, I'm willing to take that. I'm willing to bring that on."

To see a former New Orleans Saint go up against a born and raised Saint would be a thrilling exhibition. But will Brees accept this challenge? Only time will tell. What is known at this time is that there are active negotiations still between WWE and Brady for the former quarterback to appear on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," especially with rising tensions between himself and former WWE Men's United States Champion, Logan Paul. But many others would love the opportunity to give Brady the receipt he deserves, including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and The Bella Twins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.