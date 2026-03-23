Jeff Jarrett Calls Newly-Signed AEW Star 'The LeBron James Of Lucha Libre'

Mistico is one of the biggest draws in lucha libre and CMLL, and it was revealed the 28-year in-ring veteran officially became "All Elite" after he won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside "Speedball" Mikey Bailey and Kevin Knight at Revolution. One of the most recognizable names all across Mexico, Mistico had worked in AEW a few times prior to his signing. Fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett said on an episode of his "My World" podcast that he'd compare the lucha megastar to an iconic NBA star.

"Mistico is of [cultural] significance in multiple ways, but just think of him as the LeBron James of lucha libre," Jarrett said. "I mean, you go back to Mil Mascaras or El Santo, also want to put our man Konnan there... Mistico, with the athleticism that goes in today's professional wrestling, he did this 20 years ago and his character is, man. His theme song, his entrance song, is different... It's a ballad almost, if you will. He's a unique character, at the tip top."

Jarrett commended the partnership between AEW and CMLL. In recent months, stars on both sides, such as Persephone, Claudio Castagnoli, Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada, have signed dual contracts. Jarrett said he believes Mistico and AEW's relationship will be a healthy one.

"CMLL is not really seen out of Mexico, broadly, so to speak, so, he's getting on a platform at this stage of his career to be seen on ITV," he said. "To be seen on HBO Max. To be seen all over the world... I'm happy for the guy, personally, on several levels, because at the end of the day, it's all about feeding your family."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit " My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.