WWE HOFer Praises Randy Orton, Says Cody Rhodes Has 'Ran His Course' As A Babyface
Randy Orton shocked the pro wrestling world when he turned on his friend and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a move that former WWE star Rikishi absolutely loved and praised Orton for.
Rikishi, while speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, was effusive in his praise of Orton, lauding not just his on-screen character but also his backstage demeanor and how helpful he is to his peers.
"It's been Randy Orton's time. You know, Randy should write a book that's called 'Longevity.' He's an OG that came in as a youngster. Came right out there and then he's been there for however many years on top, but he flow through it. He flow through the bookings here and there. At the end of the day, Randy, he's still that guy. I can rest assure and let you know that he's one of those guys that is well respected in the locker room. Why? Because he takes time to teach. Why? Because how his actions are inside and outside the locker room. He's that guy. And so for me, I love Randy as a heel," said Rikishi.
Rikishi praised Orton's ability to turn himself into a bad guy in an instant, something he teaches his students. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that "The Viper" will be able to test Rhodes to the limit.
"I feel this was definitely something that was needed for WrestleMania, and I feel that Randy Orton is the guy to be able to take Cody Rhodes to that next test," he added.
Rhodes' babyface stint has run its course, says Rikishi
Cody Rhodes has been the face of WWE for some time now, but from time to time, there's talk of him turning heel, something Rikishi also believes should happen.
"I don't want to take away from him. Cody is good for business. He's one of those role models in a professional wrestling world that we all can look up to. But again, you know, the wheel turns, I feel like he ran his course as a babyface. I feel like, you know, who's to say that, you know, maybe after WrestleMania, you know, he makes that switch because you can only run that good guy, you know, carrying the belt, shaking kids' hands, and, you know, all that stuff for however long," said Rikishi.
The WWE legend advised Rhodes to take a break after "The Show of Shows," suggesting that some time off would help him rejuvenate and do good for his career.
"And I feel like, you know, maybe it's time for him to, you know, take a break. Maybe come back and then you know, just, you'd be amazed how recharged a person can be when you take some time off, and your mind can flow pretty good."
While many in the pro wrestling business want to see Rhodes as a bad guy, the WWE Champion himself doesn't believe it's a good idea, rejecting it as he feels most of his gimmick would have to change.