WWE HOFer Praises Randy Orton, Says Cody Rhodes Has 'Ran His Course' As A Babyface

Randy Orton shocked the pro wrestling world when he turned on his friend and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a move that former WWE star Rikishi absolutely loved and praised Orton for.

Rikishi, while speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, was effusive in his praise of Orton, lauding not just his on-screen character but also his backstage demeanor and how helpful he is to his peers.

"It's been Randy Orton's time. You know, Randy should write a book that's called 'Longevity.' He's an OG that came in as a youngster. Came right out there and then he's been there for however many years on top, but he flow through it. He flow through the bookings here and there. At the end of the day, Randy, he's still that guy. I can rest assure and let you know that he's one of those guys that is well respected in the locker room. Why? Because he takes time to teach. Why? Because how his actions are inside and outside the locker room. He's that guy. And so for me, I love Randy as a heel," said Rikishi.

Rikishi praised Orton's ability to turn himself into a bad guy in an instant, something he teaches his students. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that "The Viper" will be able to test Rhodes to the limit.

"I feel this was definitely something that was needed for WrestleMania, and I feel that Randy Orton is the guy to be able to take Cody Rhodes to that next test," he added.