Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal) Reflects On 2024 WWE Departure: 'It Was Time To Go'

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal, aka Raj Dhesi, has discussed his exit from WWE and how he anticipated it.

Mahal was let go by the promotion for the second time in his career in 2024, and in a recent conversation on the "DJ Sanj Podcast," he attributed his exit to new management as well as wrestling being a younger man's sport.

"It was time to go, bro. On my end and theirs, like, I just wasn't doing anything, bro. It's a young man's game, bro. It's a younger generation. Management changes, bro. Everything changes. New management came, and some guys benefit, some guys don't, just like any other company. I just wasn't being used."

While he didn't expand on his thought, he said that the moment he shared with The Rock was a dream moment for him, but he knew then that he would be leaving WWE soon.

"Like my first indication that I got to get going was I did the thing with Rock. It was huge. Big moment, bro. Killed it," he said. "When you're a performer, it's a different type of pressure. You can't view it as a fan."

The former WWE star also revealed that he is winding down his in-ring career due to the numerous injuries that have taken a toll on his body, disclosing that he is set to undergo yet another knee surgery.

"So, actually, that's one of the reasons, bro, I'm kind of winding down wrestling now. I have surgery coming up here. This will be my fifth surgery on this knee alone. I have pretty bad arthritis. But I do a lot of rehab work. I maintain my body," added the former WWE Champion.

Mahal has featured in the indie scene since his WWE release in 2024, and even filed a trademark for the name "The Maharaja" late last year, indicating that he may still have some plans in the pro wrestling world.