Wrestlers WWE Let Go More Than Once

From straight-up talent releases to contracts not being renewed without much notice, WWE is often criticized for how it handles its independent contractors, those who put their bodies on the line for the company without even being considered employees. WWE is currently under fire for how the contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett were handled, despite the pair getting massively over with fans and Kross even having a match at SummerSlam.

The couple's contracts were reportedly allowed to expire, though there are some conflicting reports and rumors as to whether or not the entire situation is a storyline, but it wasn't the first time they were let go. Following a successful run in WWE NXT that began in February 2020, where he even held the brand's top title, Kross and his wife were released in November 2021. Kross would go back to MLW and started going by his indie name, Killer Kross. The pair returned to WWE, now more fully under control by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, in August 2022. That deal came to an end this month, leading to their second WWE departure.

Kross and Scarlett's situation isn't unfamiliar in the world of WWE; many more star have been let go by WWE more than once, though this list is not exhaustive.