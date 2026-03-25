Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue Aren't On The Same Page Regarding Will Ospreay's AEW Return

With most expecting him to be out until the summer of 2026, Will Ospreay defied the odds yet again, returning several months early at AEW Revolution after being cleared to compete one month earlier. Given the severity of the neck injury that put Ospreay out of action, one would think that even the biggest of Ospreay enemies, such as Kyle Fletcher, would have some sympathy for him, and would even be happy that Ospreay was back.

But when interviewed by "WhatCulture Wrestling" alongside fellow AEW star and significant other Skye Blue, Fletcher indicated he's in fact miserable that Ospreay is already back.

"No," Fletcher said. "Nope."

In contrast, Blue was all for Ospreay's return, in part because she understands what Ospreay went through to get back in the ring, having previously missed almost a year of action herself while recovering from a broken ankle.

"I think it's cool," Blue said. "You [Kyle] haven't had an injury like that where it's like you have your whole life taken away from you. I mean, I know mine wasn't as severe as a neck injury. But when you go from on the go, go go go, wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, flight, this, that, and then you go 'Oh I have to sit at home and I can't move,' it's a huge change. So it is very...yes, I know you don't like Will, but I think it's a very good thing that he was able to bounce back so quickly and he's back to doing what he loves, cause it's a mental game when you have it taken away from you from an injury and you just can't do anything."

If there was any thought that Blue's argument had perhaps swayed Fletcher to reconsider his position, the TBS Champion quickly put that to rest.

"I think it's terrible [he's back]," Fletcher said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription