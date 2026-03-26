AEW Dynamite 3/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I absolutely loathe the concept of "double main events" across all of professional wrestling, no matter the company, so I can come right out of the gate and say that I didn't love it here tonight. While I'm of course in the party of wanting the women to be highlighted better in AEW, and while I loved the fact AEW Women's World Champion Thekla was even on the show tonight, that match against Mina Shirakawa didn't exactly have much of a story behind it going into tonight's "Dynamite" to be considered a "main event." Though, the pretty random no count outs match between Rush and Darby Allin that took the main spot of the show didn't either, and it wasn't for a title.

It felt like a big swing and a miss here to put Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega's match on first. While I didn't think Rush and Allin was a main event, it was a good match, and I do really like Rush's work. These matches could have easily been flip-flopped on the show, with Allin and Rush getting the crowd hyped up to kick things off. I think it would have made Omega and Strickland's match all the more special to be the main event.

I realize why it opened the show, as Omega interrupted AEW World Champion MJF's promo a bit later on. There was a lot of talking on the show tonight, an unusual amount for "Dynamite," however, and while MJF is of course champion, it would have been fine to keep him off TV for another week to sell the impacts of his Texas Death Match at Revolution. I don't think anyone who saw that match, or even just the highlights, would be calling him out for taking two weeks off television after that. MJF could have easily returned next week to confront Omega after his main event win over Strickland.

The post-match angle with the Don Callis Family beating up Allin wasn't enough for me to think it deserved the main event spot. Though, frankly, I was expecting Gabe Kidd to once again waltz out there and start beating up on Allin, so at least it didn't come to that. While the angle where Andrade El Idolo was seen arguing with Callis was interesting, it still could have started the show, and that argument could have been an angle throughout the rest of the episode.

I thought the pacing was a bit off tonight after Omega and Strickland started the show. It wasn't a bad "Dynamite" by any means, but things could have been moved around to give the number one contender's match, and fight for Omega's EVP status, the spotlight it deserved.

Written by Daisy Ruth