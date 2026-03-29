WWE's Brock Lesnar Says The Wrestling Industry Is 'Softer' Now Than When He Came In

Brock Lesnar first broke into WWE when he started in Ohio Valley Wrestling back in 2000 following his successful amateur career at the University of Minnesota. He debuted on the main roster in 2002, when the likes of guys such as The Undertaker, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and more were dominating the roster. It was certainly a different time than today, as Undertaker himself has often alluded to on his own podcast, and Lesnar seemed to echo the sentiment on an episode of "Spittin' Chiclets" when he talked about his start in the industry.

"I was a shooter, an amateur guy. I had a lot of credentials to my name," Lesnar explained. "Of course, I got tested along the way by the old-timers. You have to pay your dues. Back then, you paid your dues and you had to earn your respect. It's different now, obviously. Things have gotten a lot softer. There isn't no more kangaroo courts. So, it's different now. I go there, I'm the old guy, now."

The notoriously private Lesnar appeared on the podcast ahead of his match against main roster newcomer, and former NXT Champion, Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. Lesnar, alongside career-long manager and "advocate" Paul Heyman, issued an open challenge for "The Showcase of the Immortals" on an episode of "WWE Raw." In the following weeks, Femi, who Lesnar eliminated from the Royal Rumble after numerous teases of a showdown, answered the challenge.

"The Ruler" hit Lesnar with a big Fall From Grace powerbomb. He then placed a foot on his chest and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, with WWE confirming the match was official later in the night.

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