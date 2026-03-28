Match Spotlight: Cody Rhodes Vs. Randy Orton, WWE Night Of Champions 2025

Under the direction of the voices in his head, Randy Orton has unleashed his violent side once again, with Cody Rhodes, Matt Cardona, and Grammy Award winner Jelly Roll so far falling victim to it. In Jelly's case, he received a simple shove. Cardona and Rhodes weren't as lucky.

On last week's edition "WWE SmackDown," Orton scolded Cardona, a fellow in-ring veteran, backstage for being a "mark ass stooge." When Orton then seemed to gesture apologetically to Cardona in the ring, he instead nailed the former "Indy God" with a low blow and a steel chair-wrapped stomp to his arm. The week prior, Orton bloodied Rhodes, his long-time friend and former Legacy stablemate, after they both signed the contract for the WrestleMania 42 match involving the Undisputed WWE Championship. Similar to Cardona, Orton feigned a hug to Rhodes in order to catch him off guard with a low kick, then steel stair and chair shots to his head.

Orton's attack on Rhodes was preceded by an emotional claim that Orton himself needs to win at WrestleMania 42. Moreover, he needs the Undisputed WWE Championship, something he hasn't held in six years. Unfortunately for Rhodes, he stands in the way of Orton's urgent demand, hence his fate of leaving "SmackDown" with a ripped shirt and crimson mask.

The fate of Orton and Rhodes' follow-up faceoff at WrestleMania 42 has yet to be seen as we are still weeks away from the big event. We can safely assume, however, that it will greatly contrast the scenes that unfolded during their last televised match: WWE Night of Champions 2025.

So before we saddle up for "The Show of Shows," let's take a look back at that NOC match, which painted a much different picture than the one from today.