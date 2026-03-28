Giulia Talks Wrestling Asuka And IYO SKY At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley On SmackDown

Bringing her "Beautiful Madness" from the "Land of the Rising Sun" in Japan to the United States, Giulia proves each and every week why she's the magnetic workhorse in the women's division of WWE. Since joining "WWE SmackDown," the former NXT Women's Champion has participated in dream-like matchups for fans watching in the crowd and from home. Of those challenges, back in January at the Women's Royal Rumble showcase, she stood across the ring from both Asuka and IYO SKY, who left World Wonder Ring Stardom one year before Giulia joined it. As three of the greatest Japanese female wrestlers WWE has signed in some time, the champion recalls that brief encounter with "The Empress of Tomorrow" and "The Genius of the Sky," and how she's chomping at the bit to face each one of them again.

"Yeah, it was so fun," the reigning and two-time Women's United States Champion told Adrian Hernandez on his "Unlikely" podcast. "But it was so hard. But it's not enough. Not enough. No, no, no, no, no...So, I'm expecting more and more and more and more."

Speaking of SKY, her former tag team partner and champion, Rhea Ripley, had a go at Giulia on the February 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The match itself showcased the monstrous strength both women possess, including a brutal stomp from Giulia that left Ripley with a bruised eye. The former World of Stardom Champion said that leaving "The Eradicator" bruised was her way of expressing a well-mannered gesture. As she sees it, the harder you hit, the more respect you have towards your opponent.

"I just show my respect for Rhea, and that's it," she chuckled. "She's strong. She's amazing. She's exactly [a] superstar."

Although it hasn't been officially announced by WWE, as of this report, it's been discussed backstage that Giulia will officially be on "Tiffy Time," as she is slated to defend her United States Championship against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 42. This will be the first time the "Beautiful Madness" star has appeared on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Giulia achieved a victory over the former WWE Women's Champion this past Friday on "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.