Julia Hart Explains Why Anti-ICE Chants In AEW 'Hit Close To Home'

As anti-ICE chants have become more of a staple at AEW shows, even taking place outside of matches involving Brody King, the man who inspired them, more and more AEW talents are beginning to discuss them. There's AEW/ROH star Anthony Ogogo, who isn't a big fan of the chants, feeling that wrestling should be an escape from the real world and politics. Then there's Julia Hart, King's former House of Black/Hounds of Hell stablemate, who was asked about the anti-ICE chants during an interview with "Inside the Ropes."

Hart revealed she was in favor of them, and King's activism, in large part because of her personal connection to the situation. The former AEW TBS Champion was born and raised in Cambridge, Minnesota, less than an hour away from Minneapolis, where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by ICE agents earlier this year as part of the government agencies occupation of the city, prompting nationwide protests.

"Well yeah, you know Brody did a great job of just wearing a t-shirt that's all," Hart said. "He donated so much money to the families that needed it. And me being from Minnesota, where a lot of this stuff was happening, [it] kind of hit close to home.

"Like, some of the stuff that was happening was right out of a donut shop that I used to go to while growing up. You know, it's kind of like a weird feeling and all we can do is help anyone in need and donating money and being supportive as a community. But, yeah, I think it's great what Brody has done."