Additional Names Reportedly In New York For WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

As the Road to WrestleMania 42 rages on, WWE is set to return to familiar ground for tonight's "Raw," which will be hosted by New York City's Madison Square Garden. Past WWE events at MSG have always drawn intrigue, big matches, and big names, and this show appears to be no different, with Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez reportedly set to return, and top stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar all expected to appear.

And it appears WWE isn't stopping there. Fightful Select reports that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is in town for "Raw," despite currently wrestling on the "SmackDown" brand. He's not the only unexpected name backstage, as WWE EVOLVE star Nikkita Lyons is also at MSG for tonight's show. At this time, it's unclear if one, or both, will appear on the show, or if they will simply be hanging out backstage.

Of the two, Lyons' appearing on "RAW" would be the bigger shock. The 26 year old has yet to wrestle on the WWE main roster, despite being with the promotion for almost five years, instead splitting her time between "NXT" and "EVOLVE" when not dealing with injuries. As such, it seems Lyons may be more likely to wrestle on "WWE Main Event" than appear on "Raw." "Main Event" remains the closest Lyons has come to working on the main roster, having wrestled on the show against Ivy Nile back in December.

As for Rhodes, the WWE's top star comes into "Raw" fresh off returning to "SmackDown" to confront his WrestleMania 42 opponent Randy Orton, just weeks after Orton betrayed Rhodes in a brutal attack. Orton himself remains unadvertised for tonight's "Raw," and no word has emerged regarding whether he too will be making a surprising appearance.