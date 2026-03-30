WWE's Charlotte Flair Comments On Return Of The Bella Twins

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair is holding court, and she's in favor of The Bella Twins' (Nikki and Brie) return to the ring. However, she will do what it takes to jump the line for her and Alexa Bliss to get their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles back.

"No, I think it's awesome the Bellas are back," the 14-time WWE women's champion complimented in her interview with "Complex Graps." "I think the competitiveness and the tag division just elevates everyone and makes us want it that much more. The fact that the Bellas wanted to come back and fight for them, obviously it's just another team that's in our way that, ultimately, I think, will make Lexi and I try that much harder."

This interview, which was held before her match with the Bellas on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, might change her favoredness of their comeback. Luckily for Flair, she was not on the receiving end of the pinfall loss that her partner Bliss had to eat from Brie. But during the match, Nikki was visibly hurt. Based on the newest reports surfacing on Monday, it appears the Hall of Famer is fine, and hopeful that her half of the "Twin Magic" will help her and her sister win the tag team titles that slipped past them years ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.