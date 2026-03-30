Injury Update On WWE's Nikki Bella After SmackDown Match

We're just a few weeks away from WrestleMania and another Superstar has had an injury scare. Last Friday on "SmackDown", The Bellas faced Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Following the match, the Irresistible Forces got physical with both teams before Bayley and Lyra Valkyrie came to the even things out. The segment ended with everyone minus the champions and Nikk Bella celebrating. Late in the match, Bella was injured.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided an update. He says it appears that Bella "is fine" after tweaking her ankle in a spot with Nia Jax on the outside. She was limping and never got back in the match. Following the brawl, the other teams were celebrating in the ring, except for Nikki. She was being tended to by doctors during the celebration. It appears that she is going to be okay.

The Bellas just signed a two-year deal and plan to retire when it ends. While they don't currently have a WrestleMania match, it looks like a women's tag title match will be added soon. WWE has been hit with injuries lately as Lexis King and Elio LeFleur were injured in the same match at a house show. Bron Breakker is working on getting cleared and was set to train at the Performance Center last week.