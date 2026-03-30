Update On WWE NXT Star Lexis King After Reported Concussion

During a recent NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, two NXT Superstars suffered injuries in the same match and it was called off when the ref threw up the "X" symbol. Lexis King was hit hard with a knee to the face. It was originally reported that King was "feeling okay" following the incident.

We have a new update on King. On "Wrestling Observer Live", Dave Meltzer stated that the second generation wrestler is cleared and did suffer a concussion at the live event. No further details were provided. King was last on "NXT" television the March 17 episode when he got involved in a tag match that Uriah Connors and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were in and that helped them pick up the victory. They will face Los Americanos on Tuesday's episode. If they win, they will face Vanity Project at Stand and Deliver on Saturday.

In the eight-man match that King suffered the concussion, Elio LeFleur was also injured. The NXT Speed Champion suffered an arm injury and was wearing a sling. The extent of his injury and how long he'll be out are both unclear. The match involved Birthright (King, Connors, "Stacks", & Charlie Dempsey) against LeFleur, Tavion Heights, Kale Dixon, and Eli Knight.

Another WWE Superstar suffered an injury scare on last week's "SmackDown". Nikki Bella tweaked her ankle, but is reportedly "fine".