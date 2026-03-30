WWE Reportedly Pursuing Indie Talent & Beast Games Competitor

While AEW has spent the first part of 2026 signing well known talent from the independent scene, as well as agreeing to dual contracts with CMLL luchadors, WWE has focused on WWE ID deals and signing athletes, such as Ahmed Essam, Delia Schweitzer, and Ellen B. Akesson earlier this month. Now, another new talent may be joining the WWE fold, someone with plenty of wrestling experience who just appeared on the second season of a reality competition.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has strong interest in "Beast Games" competitor Conan Lycan. It's unclear whether Lycan has signed with WWE or if the promotion has even made a formal offer to him, but many believe there has at least been discussions between the two sides, including talk of a meeting between Lycan and "WWE NXT" higher ups over recent weeks.

Lycan recently gained exposure for his appearance in "Beast Games'" second season, where he appeared under his real name, Nick Mariano. He would last all the way up to the final episode of the season before being eliminated, ultimately placing 7th out of 210 competitors. Lycan would ultimately earn $347,264 from the competition.

While "Beast Games" may have brought Lycan notoriety, he has plenty of experience in pro wrestling to go along with his newfound fame. The 6'3, 270 lb wrestler is an eight year veteran in the wrestling business, having wrestled for indie promotions such as GCW, All American Wrestling, and Black Label Pro, as well as working two matches for AEW in 2022 and TNA in 2024. The veteran also has a strong WWE connection, having been trained in part by former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.