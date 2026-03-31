Becky Lynch Says 'Door Is Always Open' For AEW's Mercedes Mone To Return To WWE

With their inspiring in-ring performances, the Four Horsewomen of WWE are often considered synonymous with modern-day women's wrestling. For the last four years, though, not all of them have resided in WWE. Still, that doesn't mean that the bridge to reunite is closed.

While appearing on "Cheap Heat," Becky Lynch addressed whether there could be more in store for the Four Horsewomen (herself, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) as a collective. In doing so, she also acknowledged the current separation between Banks and the other three members.

"Well, we're not all here [in WWE]. Three of us are. And the door is always open for Sasha [to return]," she said. "I think that is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time, at any point, and it'll always be awesome. It'll always be fantastic. We'll always have interesting stories with the depth of history that we can touch and scratch and go over and always come back. It'll never lose its luster."

Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, famously walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in May 2022, with both women citing their displeasure for the manner in which they were spoken to backstage. Following a stint in TNA, Naomi returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Mone, on the other hand, branched out to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, then All Elite Wrestling, where she currently thrives as a former TBS Champion.

Prior to kicking off her AEW run in March 2024, Mone went on record stating that she'd inevitably resurface in WWE someday. Months later, however, she admittedly wasn't as sure.