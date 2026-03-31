Becky Lynch Says 'Door Is Always Open' For AEW's Mercedes Mone To Return To WWE
With their inspiring in-ring performances, the Four Horsewomen of WWE are often considered synonymous with modern-day women's wrestling. For the last four years, though, not all of them have resided in WWE. Still, that doesn't mean that the bridge to reunite is closed.
While appearing on "Cheap Heat," Becky Lynch addressed whether there could be more in store for the Four Horsewomen (herself, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) as a collective. In doing so, she also acknowledged the current separation between Banks and the other three members.
"Well, we're not all here [in WWE]. Three of us are. And the door is always open for Sasha [to return]," she said. "I think that is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time, at any point, and it'll always be awesome. It'll always be fantastic. We'll always have interesting stories with the depth of history that we can touch and scratch and go over and always come back. It'll never lose its luster."
Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, famously walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in May 2022, with both women citing their displeasure for the manner in which they were spoken to backstage. Following a stint in TNA, Naomi returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Mone, on the other hand, branched out to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, then All Elite Wrestling, where she currently thrives as a former TBS Champion.
Prior to kicking off her AEW run in March 2024, Mone went on record stating that she'd inevitably resurface in WWE someday. Months later, however, she admittedly wasn't as sure.
Lynch Says WWE's Four Horsewomen 'Changed The Game'
Together, and sometimes apart, the Four Horsewomen ruled the 2010s and early 2020s of WWE. According to Charlotte Flair, they're also the reason she fell in love with professional wrestling, which is why they stand atop her personal Mount Rushmore of women's wrestlers.
"Honestly, I can't disagree," Lynch said, referring to Flair's statement made on "Complex Graps." "That's a great answer. I won't say many great things, but that's a great answer. We really did change the game. We've changed the game.
"I think this is the first year in 10 years when you haven't had one of the Four Horsewomen in one of the world title matches [at WrestleMania]. But then you got me in the Intercontinental Title match and that's more important, more interesting, bigger, better represented than the world titles have been. So who do you have to thank for that? Me, one of the Four Horsewomen, on the Mount Rushmore, greatest of all time. We're a great foursome. Never really aligned all together, but we did great work. We're still doing great work. We're all doing great work. People love our work."
While Mone is enjoying success in AEW and across the indies, Lynch, Flair, and Bayley are all chasing titles at WWE WrestleMania 42. In Lynch's case, she heads into the big event as the number one contender to the Women's Intercontinental Championship, a title she's held twice before. Flair and Bayley will stand on opposite ends of a four-way bout for the Women's Tag Team Championships, with Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending. Lynch, Flair, Bayley, and Mone have all defended or won world titles at "The Show of Shows" in past years.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.