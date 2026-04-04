WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/31/2026

Ahead of Stand & Deliver live from St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, the March 31 edition of "WWE NXT," the go-home show to the premium live event, fell ever-so-slightly in viewership, but remained consistent in the ratings. The show, which broadcast from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, saw the official contract signing for the four-way NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver, as well as an appearance from TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the March 31 episode of "NXT" drew 572,000 viewers, down just two percent from the previous week's 581,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.08 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which saw no change from the week prior.

Compared to March 2025, "NXT's" average viewership was down 19 percent, from last year's average of 712,000 viewers. The rating was down 47 percent compared to the March 2025 average of 0.15.

Heading into Stand & Deliver, the first time the event has been held outside of WrestleMania weekend, the go-home episode saw NXT Champion Joe Hendry take part in a contract signing, leading into a brawl, with his opponents, Tony D'Angelo, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints. TNA Champion Mike Santana opened the show alongside OTM in a victory over DarkState. Elsewhere on the show, Los Americanos defeated BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors to advance to Stand & Deliver's NXT Tag Team Championship match, where they'll challenge Vanity Project for the gold.

The main event of the night ended in controversy, however, when Lola Vice made Kendal Grey tap out, as Grey pinned Vice's shoulders to the mat. In the days following, it was revealed both Gray and Vice will take on NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne at the PLE.